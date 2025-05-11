Tripura Musician Sadagar Debbarma opens up on his nine-decade journey with music

One of the most well-known musicians and composers hailing from Tripura is Sadagar Debbarma. Now at over 90 years of age, he is one of the most respected in the community for not only keeping the traditional music alive but also witnessing the evolution of the music-scape for over nine decades. Popularly known as a ‘one man band’, all he needs to captivate the attention of his audience, who come in large numbers to listen to him, are his sarinda and an enchanting voice. Those who have heard him performing live can vouch for the fact that his tunes are immensely attractive, play on loop in the mind, simple and rustic, and reflect daily life.

What makes him stand out from other musicians is his own innovations in the field, which are a fusion of Baul sangeet and his own style. This makes him not only an innovator, but also one whose works are very different because of their originality. In fact, his works have taken him to such great heights that an entire village has been named after him, as Sadagar Para.

We caught up with Debbarma on the sidelines of the Ziro Festival in Arunachal Pradesh, where he talks about his journey, his influences, and the contribution and influences of contemporary music festivals in promoting traditional music. He also reveals how he makes and improvises his own instrument, a customised version of the traditional instrument Chongpreng, and recalls how today musicians, from local bands to Bollywood playback singer,s have sung renditions of his music, keeping his rhythms alive through generations.

Excerpts: