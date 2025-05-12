Harrdy Sandhu’s ‘Noor’ is a melodic tribute to the power of Indian women

When music meets meaning, magic happens—and that’s exactly what unfolds in Noor, the electrifying new anthem brought to life by multi-platinum artiste and actor Harrdy Sandhu and Bollywood’s beloved star Shehnaaz Gill. This isn’t just another song—Noor is a stirring celebration of the grace, strength, and sheer radiance of Indian women.

Where music meets empowerment

Created as the official anthem for Glow & Lovely, Noor is a movement wrapped in melody, designed to spark confidence, inspire resilience, and remind women of the power they carry within.

Blending Sandhu’s signature soul-stirring vocals with a purpose-driven narrative, the anthem dives deep into the emotional and aspirational landscapes of womanhood. From its earliest notes, Harrdy set out to craft a tribute that doesn’t just sing to women—but sings for them.

“I wanted to create something that honours the spirit of Indian women,” Harrdy shares. “Noor is my tribute to their inner light—their quiet strength, fierce resilience, and unstoppable brilliance. Working with Shehnaaz was a joy—she brings the very soul of the song to life.”

Shehnaaz, radiant and spirited as ever, adds, “Being part of Noor has been truly empowering. It’s more than a song—it’s a celebration of everything we are as women. I hope it resonates with every girl and woman who hears it.”

Visually, the music video is nothing short of cinematic poetry. With Shehnaaz and Harrdy at the helm, it showcases the vibrant mosaic of Indian femininity—from the everyday heroes to dreamers, fighters, and achievers. Each frame is a love letter to the women of India, echoing the song’s powerful message of self-worth and inner brilliance.

Noor isn’t just here to top charts—it’s here to touch hearts. Bold, beautiful, and brimming with purpose, it stands as a luminous reminder: every woman carries a light that’s meant to shine.