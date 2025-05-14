Hansika Pareek is reviving Indian classical for the Spotify generation

At just 23, Hansika Pareek radiates the kind of poise and power most artists spend decades cultivating. The Ajmer-born singer–composer grew up surrounded by classical melodies, yet her music today effortlessly straddles old-world charm and modern flair. Her latest releases—Darshan Raval’s wedding single Sajna, Ajeeb-O-Gareeb alongside Arijit Singh for Azaad, and the devotional Shiva Tere Charno Mein—are proof that she can go from soulful to cinematic with enviable ease. In this interview, Hansika gets candid about her beginnings, dream collaborations, and what truly moves her as a musician.

Hansika Pareek is remixing her roots to reshape the sound of modern India