Hansika Pareek is reviving Indian classical for the Spotify generation
At just 23, Hansika Pareek radiates the kind of poise and power most artists spend decades cultivating. The Ajmer-born singer–composer grew up surrounded by classical melodies, yet her music today effortlessly straddles old-world charm and modern flair. Her latest releases—Darshan Raval’s wedding single Sajna, Ajeeb-O-Gareeb alongside Arijit Singh for Azaad, and the devotional Shiva Tere Charno Mein—are proof that she can go from soulful to cinematic with enviable ease. In this interview, Hansika gets candid about her beginnings, dream collaborations, and what truly moves her as a musician.
You have deep classical roots, yet your music feels fresh and contemporary. How do you strike that balance?
Honestly, I wasn’t deeply exposed to Hindustani classical in the beginning. Where I grew up, music wasn’t taught with that kind of depth. I picked up a lot on my own, especially online. For me, music has always been about connection. I think Bollywood helped me build that bridge between classical training and contemporary emotion.
Was there a moment when you felt your career shifting gears?
Definitely—working with Arijit Singh. I’ve always admired him, and while I had collaborated with other musicians before, that particular project felt like a turning point. It gave me more exposure and opened new doors.
How do you decide what kind of song to work on next?
I always stay rooted in my training. I’d love to work with directors like Sanjay Leela Bhansali and SS Rajamouli because their cinematic vision matches the kind of music I want to create.
What comes first for you when composing: the tune, the words, or the emotion?
Usually, I start with an instrument—just creating a melody. Then whatever I’m feeling, I try to shape it into words. The emotion always finds its way in.
Who were the artists that shaped your sound growing up?
My mother would hum Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhonsle songs at home, while my father loved Jagjit Singh and Mehdi Hasan. That mix definitely influenced me early on.
Is there something new you’re currently exploring musically?
I’m always looking to collaborate with different artists and try new things. Experimenting with fresh sounds keeps the process exciting for me.