After 3 years, Rihanna returns with a fresh new track for the Smurfs movie

Rihanna hasn’t released a full studio album since Anti in 2016. Despite her time away from the music charts, she’s remained one of her generation's most influential pop artists, expanding her empire through Fenty Beauty, Savage X Fenty and her growing family with partner, A$AP Rocky.

Just earlier ths year, Rihanna shared that she was optimistic about her upcoming music projects. While Friend of Mine may be part of a film soundtrack, it’s also a welcome reminder that the singer hasn’t closed the door on new music and might be gearing up for more. (You can breathe a sigh of relief)

With baby number three on the way, a thriving beauty empire and now a new single, Rihanna continues to prove she can do it all. Whether Friend of Mine signals the start of a new era or simply a one-off return, fans are excited to hear her voice on fresh material again.