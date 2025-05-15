After 3 years, Rihanna returns with a fresh new track for the Smurfs movie

Stop everything — Rihanna is finally ending her music drought and yes, it’s giving major blue energy. After what felt like a never-ending hiatus (three years, but who’s counting?), RiRi is stepping back into the spotlight with a brand new track, Friend of Mine — and it’s for the upcoming Smurfs movie!
The song, which offers a danceable Afrobeats-inspired vibe, marks Rihanna’s first new release since Lift Me Up in 2022, which appeared on the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack. A teaser was shared on Wednesday featuring Rihanna's recording in the studio, giving fans a quick preview of the upbeat track. With the lyrics ‘You’re looking like a friend of mine' already making waves, the anticipation is building fast.
Rihanna hasn’t released a full studio album since Anti in 2016. Despite her time away from the music charts, she’s remained one of her generation's most influential pop artists, expanding her empire through Fenty Beauty, Savage X Fenty and her growing family with partner, A$AP Rocky.
Just earlier ths year, Rihanna shared that she was optimistic about her upcoming music projects. While Friend of Mine may be part of a film soundtrack, it’s also a welcome reminder that the singer hasn’t closed the door on new music and might be gearing up for more. (You can breathe a sigh of relief)
With baby number three on the way, a thriving beauty empire and now a new single, Rihanna continues to prove she can do it all. Whether Friend of Mine signals the start of a new era or simply a one-off return, fans are excited to hear her voice on fresh material again.