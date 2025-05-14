Cannes 2025: Halle Berry had to leave her Gaurav Gupta gown behind at Cannes— and here’s why

The actor serving as a jury member at this year’s festival revealed that she had to skip wearing a custom dress by Indian designer Gaurav Gupta because it didn’t meet the festival’s updated rules. ‘I had an amazing dress to wear tonight by Gupta and I cannot wear it because the train is too big’, she told reporters at the opening ceremony.

Cannes has always been known for bold fashion moments — some elegant, some risqué and plenty that fall somewhere in between. But this year, organisers decided to lay down the law with a formal dress code, making it clear: no full nudity and no massive trains allowed on the red carpet.

While Berry chose to follow the rules, not everyone seemed as concerned. Heidi Klum showed up in a bright pink dress with a train that stretched at least ten feet behind her and Chinese actor and influencer Wan Qianhui arrived in a voluminous white gown that looked like it belonged in a fairytale.