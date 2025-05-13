New dress code for the Cannes red carpet

In an effort to maintain a standard of decency, festival organisers have explicitly banned any form of nudity on the red carpet and within the festival grounds. This clarification comes amidst a trend of increasingly revealing outfits gracing red carpets worldwide. A festival representative emphasised that while this isn't a change in policy, the update serves to reinforce the festival's formal standards.

Attendees are now advised against wearing excessively voluminous outfits, particularly those with large trains. Such attire has been found to hinder the flow of guests and complicate seating arrangements within the theatres. The festival's official charter states that welcoming teams are obligated to deny red carpet access to individuals not adhering to these guidelines.

These sudden changes have posed challenges for stylists and designers who had already prepared ensembles in line with previous norms.