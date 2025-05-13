Cannes Film Festival 2025: Everything that is banned; here's a full list!

The Cannes Film Festival has long been synonymous with glamour and high fashion, with its red carpet serving as a global stage for sartorial elegance. However, the 2025 edition has introduced notable changes to its dress code, aiming to uphold decorum and ensure the smooth flow of events.
In an effort to maintain a standard of decency, festival organisers have explicitly banned any form of nudity on the red carpet and within the festival grounds. This clarification comes amidst a trend of increasingly revealing outfits gracing red carpets worldwide. A festival representative emphasised that while this isn't a change in policy, the update serves to reinforce the festival's formal standards.
Attendees are now advised against wearing excessively voluminous outfits, particularly those with large trains. Such attire has been found to hinder the flow of guests and complicate seating arrangements within the theatres. The festival's official charter states that welcoming teams are obligated to deny red carpet access to individuals not adhering to these guidelines.
These sudden changes have posed challenges for stylists and designers who had already prepared ensembles in line with previous norms.
Cannes says no to oversized accessories and sneakers
Festival authorities have declared that tote bags, backpacks, and oversized handbags are strictly prohibited on the red carpet. The move aims to maintain the aesthetic integrity of the event, ensuring photographs remain clutter-free and attendees can move smoothly through the venue. Security concerns and crowd control are also thought to be contributing factors behind the decision.
In a further push for formality, casual footwear — particularly sneakers — has also been banned. All attendees are now expected to adhere to the traditional dress code, which encourages formal shoes that match the event’s refined tone. The rule reinforces Cannes’ reputation for high fashion, where red carpet looks are scrutinised as closely as the films being screened.