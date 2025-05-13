Cannes 2025: Laapataa Ladies actress Nitanshi Goel is all set to make her red carpet debut

After representing her film Laapataa Ladies as India’s official entry at the 97th Academy Awards, the breakout star Nitanshi Goel is all set to make her debut at the prestigious Cannes 2025.

Nitanshi is the youngest actor to debut at Cannes and grace the red carpet for the global beauty brand, L'Oréal Paris, the official beauty partner of Cannes for the 28th year this time.

Nitanshi Goel opens up on her Cannes debut

Sharing her excitement about her Cannes debut, Nitanshi said, “I came into this industry with aspirations of making things happen for me. From the incredible journey of Laapataa Ladies to now standing on the global stage at Cannes, I am getting closer to realising them. I am that girl who is representing every Indian girl out there who dreams big and is ready to go and achieve them, come what may. Being able to represent those girls at a global stage is a moment of sheer happiness. By me being on the carpet, I wish to empower each female out there who is taking charge of their life, dreams, and career. It's an absolute honor.”

This platform is expected to draw a constellation of Indian stars this year as well, right from Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar, who are expected to walk the red carpet. Their presence alongside Nitanshi underscores the diverse and vibrant landscape of Indian cinema that is increasingly making its mark on the world stage.

Nitanshi gained widespread recognition with her debut movie Laapataa Ladies, co-starring Pratibha Ranta, Sparsh Shrivastava, Ravi Kishan and Chhaya Kadam.

Made under the direction of Kiran Rao, Laapataa Ladies shares the tale of two young newlywed brides who get exchanged during a train ride to their husbands’ homes.

Laapataa Ladies was India’s official entry to the Oscars 2025. Though it did not make it to the final shortlist, the movie received a lot of critical acclaim.