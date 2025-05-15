All Pakistani songs removed from Spotify after government advisory

In a move that highlights the escalating tensions between India and Pakistan, Spotify has pulled all Pakistani songs from its platform in India. This sudden removal, which happened late Wednesday night, left popular tracks like Maand, Jhol, and Faasle disappearing without any prior notice from users’ playlists.
This action comes on the heels of a government advisory released on May 8, instructing all OTT platforms, streaming services, and digital intermediaries to immediately halt any media content from Pakistan. The directive, issued under Part II of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, raises national security concerns following Operation Sindoor and the tragic attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which resulted in multiple casualties.
The advisory emphasises that platforms must ensure they “do not host or stream content that threatens India’s sovereignty, integrity, national security, or public order.”
Spotify's decision isn't an isolated incident. Album covers and promotional materials on music platforms have also been altered to exclude Pakistani actors. For instance, Mawra Hocane’s image has been removed from the poster of Sanam Teri Kasam, which now features only Harshvardhan Rane. Similarly, Mahira Khan has been taken out of the visuals for Raees on Spotify and YouTube Music, leaving Shah Rukh Khan as the only face.
The song Buddhu Sa Mann from Kapoor & Sons, which features Fawad Khan, is no longer accessible on YouTube in India, and its updated artwork has completely omitted Fawad.
This ongoing content removal reflects a wider diplomatic freeze, with digital platforms increasingly mirroring geopolitical sentiments.