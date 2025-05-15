All Pakistani songs removed from Spotify after government advisory

This action comes on the heels of a government advisory released on May 8, instructing all OTT platforms, streaming services, and digital intermediaries to immediately halt any media content from Pakistan. The directive, issued under Part II of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, raises national security concerns following Operation Sindoor and the tragic attack in Pahalgam on April 22, which resulted in multiple casualties.

The advisory emphasises that platforms must ensure they “do not host or stream content that threatens India’s sovereignty, integrity, national security, or public order.”