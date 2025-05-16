Octavez is back with its unique setlist and foot-tapping covers

Regional rhythm

Their lineup includes everything from Ilaiyaraaja’s timeless melodies to modern chartbusters by DSP and Thaman. The band also plans to perform their original composition Navi Navi Navi, a treat for their growing fanbase.

Formed in late 2018, Octavez began when three founding members who discovered they shared the same ideology: to give the audience an authentic musical experience, not just commercial performance. “We wanted to spread the culture of live band music,” says Rohit, one of the founding members. “Back then, there wasn’t much of a band scene in Hyderabad, and we were inspired by international music cultures — artistes like Michael Jackson, where the live music experience is everything.”

The band’s creative process is rooted in jam sessions where they test songs for crowd appeal and musical impact. “We choose songs based on what we love and what the audience asks for,” Rajashekhar says. “Our setlist even evolves mid-show, depending on how the crowd responds.”