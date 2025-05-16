Octavez is back with its unique setlist and foot-tapping covers

Hyderabad-based band Octavez is set to electrify the stage this month as part of Artistry’s Regional Live Fridays. Their setlist promises a vibrant mix of Telugu classics, Bollywood oldies, and recent hits from films like Animal and Jawan. But what makes their performance stand out is the way they reinvent familiar tunes with Funk, Jazz, and contemporary flair.
“We don’t just play the songs as they are,” explains Rajashekhar, the band’s vocalist. “We rearrange them — add more rhythm, more crunch, more funk — so that the crowd can tap their feet and enjoy the music in a new way.”
Their lineup includes everything from Ilaiyaraaja’s timeless melodies to modern chartbusters by DSP and Thaman. The band also plans to perform their original composition Navi Navi Navi, a treat for their growing fanbase.
Formed in late 2018, Octavez began when three founding members who discovered they shared the same ideology: to give the audience an authentic musical experience, not just commercial performance. “We wanted to spread the culture of live band music,” says Rohit, one of the founding members. “Back then, there wasn’t much of a band scene in Hyderabad, and we were inspired by international music cultures — artistes like Michael Jackson, where the live music experience is everything.”
The band’s creative process is rooted in jam sessions where they test songs for crowd appeal and musical impact. “We choose songs based on what we love and what the audience asks for,” Rajashekhar says. “Our setlist even evolves mid-show, depending on how the crowd responds.”
What sets Octavez apart is their unique song selection. “We perform songs that most other bands don’t,” Rajashekhar says. “People often come up and tell us the same and that’s the kind of recognition we want to bring to underrated music.”
Tickets at INR 2,000.
May 16, 8 pm.
At Artistry, Novotel HICC.
Email: ananyadeval.m@newindianexpress.com
X: @indulgexpress