Hanita Bhambri unveils debut album ‘Shoharat’: A deeply personal journey through pain and reclamation

Hanita Bhambri is riding high on the release of her debut album, Shoharat, a deeply personal body of work that she describes as more than just a collection of songs, but ‘11 truths cut open’. Known for her introspective songwriting and a sound rooted in soft rock and soulful pop, the singer-songwriter says the album is an emotional autopsy of fame, heartbreak, betrayal, and the relentless fire it takes to keep going.
“I began working on it during one of the darkest phases of my life,” she reveals. “You can tell by how dark the album sounds (laughs). I was heartbroken, disillusioned with the industry, and was almost ready to quit music. This album became my way back to myself and my art.”
Shoharat, for Hanita, is both catharsis and reclamation—a work of raw emotion, cinematic soundscapes, and unapologetic honesty. “Every track is emotionally cutting, cinematic, and personal. I took all my pain and angst and turned it into poetry. That’s how Shoharat was born.”.
One of the standout memories from creating the album, she says, was working on the production of Khoon with producer Sagar Dhote. “We created this super cinematic sonic world of a woman who frames a man for murder. I managed to tell a complex story within four minutes, and I remember singing in the studio like I was part of a murder mystery. It was such an exciting, electric moment.” But the real impact hit her when she heard the final masters. “Hearing everything together—the pain, rage, my artistic growth—it kind of hit me that I’d turned some of my toughest days into something that could maybe help others reclaim their power too.”
Hanita’s music is born from life’s quieter, more painful corners. “The songs from this album are stitched from things people said when they thought I wasn’t listening, or moments when I felt invisible or told I wasn’t good enough. I write to survive because I feel deeply. I’m drawn to messy emotions like grief, betrayal, and longing. Even in love, I find myself writing more about the silences and cracks than the sweet parts.”
For Hanita, music has always been more than a profession—it’s been a form of therapy. “Music is a mirror for me. Songwriting reflects the chaos in my head. Sometimes it offers clarity I didn’t know I needed. It helps me make sense of my experiences. Even if it doesn’t fix everything, it makes me feel understood—even if it’s just between the lines of lyrics. That in itself is healing.”
Hanita began singing at a young age, always knowing that music was her calling, despite constant discouragement. “I was told music wasn’t a real career. My first guitar was broken. I was constantly asked to prove myself. But even when I felt like giving up on it, music kept calling me back. I think music chose me over and over again. I just kept saying yes to it.”
When asked about her artistic influences, she says, “Taylor Swift for her storytelling, Damien Rice for emotional depth, Sabrina Carpenter for how she built her artistic brand. I’m also deeply inspired by women who refuse to shrink and bleed honesty, like Fiona Apple, Billie Eilish, Charli XCX, Olivia Rodrigo, Adele, and Florence Welch.”
Shoharat streaming on all platforms.
