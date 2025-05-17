Hanita Bhambri unveils debut album ‘Shoharat’: A deeply personal journey through pain and reclamation

One of the standout memories from creating the album, she says, was working on the production of Khoon with producer Sagar Dhote. “We created this super cinematic sonic world of a woman who frames a man for murder. I managed to tell a complex story within four minutes, and I remember singing in the studio like I was part of a murder mystery. It was such an exciting, electric moment.” But the real impact hit her when she heard the final masters. “Hearing everything together—the pain, rage, my artistic growth—it kind of hit me that I’d turned some of my toughest days into something that could maybe help others reclaim their power too.”

Hanita’s music is born from life’s quieter, more painful corners. “The songs from this album are stitched from things people said when they thought I wasn’t listening, or moments when I felt invisible or told I wasn’t good enough. I write to survive because I feel deeply. I’m drawn to messy emotions like grief, betrayal, and longing. Even in love, I find myself writing more about the silences and cracks than the sweet parts.”

For Hanita, music has always been more than a profession—it’s been a form of therapy. “Music is a mirror for me. Songwriting reflects the chaos in my head. Sometimes it offers clarity I didn’t know I needed. It helps me make sense of my experiences. Even if it doesn’t fix everything, it makes me feel understood—even if it’s just between the lines of lyrics. That in itself is healing.”