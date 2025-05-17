Zenareeta drops new single ‘Rhythm of The Ganga’ – a spiritual pop anthem inspired by Indian philosophy

Inspired by the Bhagavad Gita’s concept of Karma Yoga and the divine voice of Goddess Ganga, the song delivers a unique listening experience — one that is both danceable and deeply meditative. Zenareeta draws from the rich spiritual traditions of Advaita Vedanta, channeling the poetic voices of saints Meera Bai and Kabir Das, all while infusing the sonic influence of pop legends like Madonna and Celine Dion.

Rhythm of The Ganga is more than just a song — it’s a celebration of the inner journey. “I spent three years in silent meditation,” Zenareeta shares. “This song came from that stillness. Even one mindful breath in the chaos of life can shift everything. Goddess Ganga was with me as I wrote — flowing, cleansing, guiding.”