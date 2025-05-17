Zenareeta drops new single ‘Rhythm of The Ganga’ – a spiritual pop anthem inspired by Indian philosophy

Blending contemporary pop with ancient spiritual wisdom, rising artist Zenareeta unveils her latest single, Rhythm of The Ganga, now streaming across all major platforms. Released on May 6, 2025, the track is already captivating listeners with its powerful fusion of infectious beats and reflective depth.
Inspired by the Bhagavad Gita’s concept of Karma Yoga and the divine voice of Goddess Ganga, the song delivers a unique listening experience — one that is both danceable and deeply meditative. Zenareeta draws from the rich spiritual traditions of Advaita Vedanta, channeling the poetic voices of saints Meera Bai and Kabir Das, all while infusing the sonic influence of pop legends like Madonna and Celine Dion.
Rhythm of The Ganga is more than just a song — it’s a celebration of the inner journey. “I spent three years in silent meditation,” Zenareeta shares. “This song came from that stillness. Even one mindful breath in the chaos of life can shift everything. Goddess Ganga was with me as I wrote — flowing, cleansing, guiding.”
The track pairs vibrant electronic rhythms with spiritually charged lyrics, capturing the solitude and strength of the seeker’s path. Its introspective energy makes it ideal for both the dance floor and moments of quiet reflection.
Complementing the single is a stunning music video, also released on May 6, showcasing Zenareeta’s signature choreography — a visual embodiment of devotion, movement, and transformation.
Zenareeta first turned heads with her breakout hit Eye Of The Nile, which garnered over 119,000 views on YouTube. The Hindi adaptation, Neel Ki Nazar, struck an even deeper chord, amassing more than 1.2 million views on Instagram. These milestones speak to her growing impact in global music and her unique ability to blend personal expression with spiritual resonance.
Rhythm of The Ganga offers a glimpse into Zenareeta’s upcoming album — a collection where modern pop collides with timeless spiritual insight. Bold, thoughtful, and full of life, the single cements her place as a dynamic new voice in conscious music.