Lisa and Tyla drop sizzling ‘When I’m With You’ video

Get ready for the summer anthem of 2025! Global pop sensations Lisa and Tyla have joined forces for a collaboration that’s already making waves. Their new track, When I’m With You, dropped on May 16, complete with a sizzling music video that’s lighting up social media and giving fans a taste of a stylish summer romance filled with rhythm and star power.
Directed by Olivia De Camps, the video kicks off with a playful warning about an incoming heatwave—perfectly setting the stage for what’s to come. We see Lisa lounging glamorously by the pool, while Tyla confidently struts through a salon with her friends. The two trade verses effortlessly, showcasing their charisma and cool vibes. Later, they come together to dance through the catchy chorus, and their chemistry is simply electric.
This track is the latest gem from Lisa’s debut solo album, Alter Ego, which also features collaborations with artists like Rosalía, Doja Cat, and RAYE. Since the album dropped in March, Lisa has made waves at events like Coachella and the Met Gala, further establishing her identity as a solo artist beyond her work with Blackpink.
On the other hand, Tyla is also making strides with her debut album. After her stunning appearance at the Met Gala and the release of her latest single Bliss, she’s set to host the 2025 Kids Choice Awards in June—showing that she’s truly a force to be reckoned with!