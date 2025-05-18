Lisa and Tyla drop sizzling ‘When I’m With You’ video

This track is the latest gem from Lisa’s debut solo album, Alter Ego, which also features collaborations with artists like Rosalía, Doja Cat, and RAYE. Since the album dropped in March, Lisa has made waves at events like Coachella and the Met Gala, further establishing her identity as a solo artist beyond her work with Blackpink.

On the other hand, Tyla is also making strides with her debut album. After her stunning appearance at the Met Gala and the release of her latest single Bliss, she’s set to host the 2025 Kids Choice Awards in June—showing that she’s truly a force to be reckoned with!