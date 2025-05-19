At least 15 people injured in stampede at Vedan Palakkad concert

Chaos erupted during Kerala-based rapper Vedan’s concert at Kotta Maithanam in Palakkad on the evening of May 18, 2025, after an unexpectedly large crowd led to a stampede-like situation. At least 15 people were injured and later taken to the district hospital for treatment, according to reports by Mathrubhumi and Kerala Kaumudi.
Organisers reportedly shut the venue gates by 6 PM in an attempt to manage the overwhelming turnout.
However, the event started two hours late, further agitating the crowd. As the situation escalated, police had to resort to lathi charge four times to disperse the surging attendees and restore order.
Eyewitnesses described scenes of panic, particularly near the stage, where several people complained of dizziness and breathlessness. Emergency medical teams were stationed at the venue, and no critical injuries have been reported so far.
The disorder intensified when a reported clash broke out between police personnel and event organisers over crowd management. Authorities have since sealed off the concert grounds and rerouted traffic in the vicinity to prevent further congestion.
Earlier in the day, Vedan, born Hirandas Murali, was warmly received at a public event attended by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, which may have further heightened anticipation for his evening performance.
He exited the stage by 9pm, after being able to perform only three songs.
Vedan, a native of Thrissur, rose to prominence in 2020 with his viral hit Voice of the Voiceless. Known for his socially-driven lyrics and energetic stage presence, his work includes tracks from Manjummel Boys, No Way Out, and a feature on KSHMR’s album KARAM. His recent singles include Kondal Vedan Song, Kisses in the Clouds, and Social Criminal.
Authorities are currently reviewing the events leading up to the incident and are expected to launch a formal investigation into the concert’s safety measures.