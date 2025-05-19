Sugam Sargam releases heartfelt romantic ballad Phool Rahon Mein celebrating love

From his early days playing melodies on a toy xylophone to performing on stages around the world, Sugam’s musical journey is one of raw talent and unyielding passion. Raised in New Delhi, Sugam discovered his musical talent early, mastering the guitar before moving to the UK. In 1998, he enrolled at The London Music School, diving into the city's rock scene and breathing new life into iconic songs from legendary bands.

Sugam’s path took a transformative turn when he partnered with Lila to form the duo ILLUMINA, creating three albums of transcendental mantra music that captivated audiences for 15 years. Afterward, he transitioned to Indian classical music, embracing the rich Patiala Gharana Khayaal Gaayaki style under the guidance of Chandrima Mishra.

Now, in collaboration with renowned Bollywood music producer Naveen Sharma, Sugam invites you to experience his latest work—a breathtaking tribute to love. Phool Rahon Mein is more than just a song; it’s an enchanting romantic tale that whisks listeners away to a world where love knows no boundaries. The song's narrative tells the story of a devoted prince who promises to line his beloved's path with flowers, illuminating her world with the celestial beauty of the moon and stars. It’s a heartfelt vow to create a universe made entirely of love—an inspiring dreamscape that resonates with anyone who has ever believed in love’s purest form.

Producer Naveen Sharma praises Sugam's unique vocal delivery and lush instrumentation, saying, “This song transcends music; it’s a cinematic experience that encapsulates the magic, serenity, and hope of true love.”

Sugam Sargam shares, “Through Phool Rahon Mein, I want to bring back the nostalgia of childhood—a time when love was pure and simple. This song celebrates those magical moments we all hold dear.”

The song has received widespread acclaim from music luminaries, including Anup Jalota, Suresh Wadekar, Dilip Sen, Sudesh Bhosle, and many others, who have praised its emotional depth and universal appeal.

Phool Rahon Mein is now available on major streaming platforms, including YouTube, Spotify, and Apple Music, offering listeners a chance to escape into a world where love blooms endlessly.

Sugam’s musical journey continues with his next release, Kuch Kadam, which promises to deepen this enchanting narrative.