Simran Choudhary on collaboration with Amit Trivedi for ‘Sunn Husna Di Pariye’

Sunn Husna Di Pariye is a Punjabi-Hindi fusion track from Amit Trivedi’s 2024 album AT Azaad, featuring the talented singer-songwriter Simran Choudhary. The song beautifully blends traditional folk melodies with Latin-inspired rhythms, creating a unique sound that bridges cultures and musical styles. Showcasing Simran’s versatile vocals and Amit Trivedi’s innovative composition, the track celebrates a fresh, modern take on classic influences. The accompanying music video features intricate choreography and adds a lively visual dimension to the song’s energetic vibe. We get chatty with Simran to uncover the collaboration with Amit, the creative process behind the song, music influences and lots more…

How did this collaboration with Amit Trivedi come about?

This collaboration with Amit sir was recorded back in March 2024. I remember the time when I got the call — I was in my Mumbai home. I remember calling my parents right after, telling them that I’d been called by Amit Trivedi and that I was going there to record something. It has always been a dream to work with such legacy composers. It did really make me very emotional, to say the least.

Can you take us through the creative process — how was the song conceptualised and what was your role in shaping it?

The song was conceptualised completely by Amit sir. I remember when I went to his studio — and that was my first meeting with him — the song was already composed. The basic production was set and the only thing he asked me to do after I learned the composition was, “You give your own take to the whole melody.” That’s how I think that little role that I played sort of came into the making of the song.