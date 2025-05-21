Simran Choudhary on collaboration with Amit Trivedi for ‘Sunn Husna Di Pariye’

Sunn Husna Di Pariye is a Punjabi-Hindi fusion track from Amit Trivedi’s 2024 album AT Azaad, featuring the talented singer-songwriter Simran Choudhary. The song beautifully blends traditional folk melodies with Latin-inspired rhythms, creating a unique sound that bridges cultures and musical styles. Showcasing Simran’s versatile vocals and Amit Trivedi’s innovative composition, the track celebrates a fresh, modern take on classic influences. The accompanying music video features intricate choreography and adds a lively visual dimension to the song’s energetic vibe. We get chatty with Simran to uncover the collaboration with Amit, the creative process behind the song, music influences and lots more…
How did this collaboration with Amit Trivedi come about?
This collaboration with Amit sir was recorded back in March 2024. I remember the time when I got the call — I was in my Mumbai home. I remember calling my parents right after, telling them that I’d been called by Amit Trivedi and that I was going there to record something. It has always been a dream to work with such legacy composers. It did really make me very emotional, to say the least.
Can you take us through the creative process — how was the song conceptualised and what was your role in shaping it?
The song was conceptualised completely by Amit sir. I remember when I went to his studio — and that was my first meeting with him — the song was already composed. The basic production was set and the only thing he asked me to do after I learned the composition was, “You give your own take to the whole melody.” That’s how I think that little role that I played sort of came into the making of the song.
The track blends Punjabi and Hindi with a Latin-inspired rhythm — was this fusion intentional from the start?
Amit sir has this significant sound to himself wherein he has this whole idea of fusion — the idea of bringing two different cultures and two different tastes of music together, blending them and composing something unique. I think that’s just like the iconic ’80s sound that we all know of and I think he has made it from that perspective.
The music video features some intricate choreography — was that a new challenge for you?
At first, I thought this would be a challenge because I was coming down from a nine-hour flight and it was very, very hectic — I had landed straight on the set. But I think the choreographers and everybody were pretty cooperative that way and they were very patient with me. So, while I was getting ready in my vanity, they came and taught me the steps.
Your music often blends folk influences with contemporary sounds. How do you find the balance between tradition and modernity?
I think it just comes very naturally to me because of the kind of upbringing that I have. I’ve always listened to folk music and Bollywood music. As much as I’ve been fond of sufi music, I’ve also been very fond of the western side of music. I think it just comes in very naturally. But obviously, folk music has this soft place in my heart — I just can’t let it go, ever. That’s how the natural blend sort of comes out.
You sing in multiple languages — Punjabi, Hindi, Rajasthani, English. How does language influence the way you approach a song?
Every language has this sort of accent, where every word you say carries a different meaning, a different dialect and a different attitude that you sing in. For example, in Punjabi, when you sing a certain kind of folk, you’ve got to be a little aggressive — but then there’s also this mellow side of Punjabi that you sing and that calls for a different approach. Similarly, Rajasthani is very upfront and raw — there aren’t a lot of voice modulations or westernisations required. The adaptability comes when you’ve heard that side of music and then you kind of try and bring it into your own.
Having worked with composers like Amit Trivedi, what do you look for in a collaborator?
I feel grateful that composers like Amit Trivedi sir and Sachin-Jigar have really trusted me with their compositions. But when I look out for a collaboration, my whole thing is — what is the value addition I’m looking for and who would be the right fit for that sort of value addition. If it’s a soft song, then I would definitely look for a voice that has that touch, that melody, that feeling and that peace in their voice. If it’s a party number, I’d probably look for a more energetic voice that can add that sort of punch.
Sunn Husna Di Pariye is streaming on all audio and video platforms.
