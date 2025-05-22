I love being on stage: Priyanka Nath

Music has always been another member of her Assamese family. Her mother used to be a singer for AIR, Assam, while her father sang as a hobby. Her brother took to the guitar, which Priyanka passionately learned too. The singer recalls, “Growing up, Hindi music would always play in the house. But I was far more interested in modelling and acting. However, during COVID, that changed. I started taking Hindustani classical music lessons. And though I write and sing primarily in English, the learnings from there have been very helpful.”

Priyanka beautifully wears her heart on her sleeve when she expresses, “For me, I feel like challenges and painful situations in life bring about an easier flow of words or lyrics.” Her creative process, therefore, starts from an experience. This is then followed by an avalanche of thoughts. “I have the tendency to think of my thoughts or my life in the third person,” she shares. These thoughts lead to a lyric or a melody, which she then quickly records on her phone. “And I know that it’s a sure-shot song if I keep coming back to that melody or singing it without knowing,” she adds. Ah, so simple yet so mesmerising, isn’t it?