Singer Soha Narayanan's latest indie single is a take on one's struggle with society's judgment and opinion

It all started when I was maybe like 12 or 13 years old. My dad would drop me to school and we'd listen to Radio Indigo; there's a lot of English music, and Bangalore does have a lot of traffic, so we would spend a lot of time in the car. I think that's where my interest in English music started. My dad's friend, Christopher Avinash, who is a singer part of Retronome, was looking for a kid singer. My dad referred my name, and I went in. I think I'd sung like a country song or something, and he was like, 'How come you've sung this? You have a good range.' He was telling my dad, 'Usually kids would sing Hannah Montana. It's so different that you've picked a song like this.' So, I think it all started then, my interest in music.

From then on, I used to go for a lot of band competitions, and we won a couple of them as well. It went on to just growing and making covers. Only recently, the past two, three years, I've fully taken it up as a proper career after studying, after doing my master's. In Bangalore, the city is amazing. They've got amazing musicians, and extremely talented ones. So many people that I look up to and so much inspiration that I get from them, for instance, Mary Ann is really good, Hanumankind as well. They're great. It's amazing being in the city.