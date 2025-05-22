Thank God for new platforms and streaming services: Palash Sen, as he reflects upon 26 years of Euphoria & re-releasing their songs for the fans
Few artistes have left a mark on Indian music as deeply and distinctively as Palash Sen, the charismatic frontman and founder of Euphoria, one of India’s most iconic and enduring bands. As Euphoria celebrates 26 years of musical magic, Palash stands at the helm of a movement that not only broke new ground in the late ’90s but continues to evolve with heart, originality, and unmistakable sound.
The voice of an era
Back in an era dominated by Bollywood and English pop imports, Palash dared to dream differently. Armed with a medical degree, a love for classic rock, and a desire to create music that was both Indian in soul and global in sound, he brought together like-minded musicians to form a band that wasn’t just about rhythm and lyrics—it was about identity. With a unique blend of Hindi lyrics and Western rock, Euphoria became a pioneer of Indian fusion rock, long before the term became a trend.
Palash Sen reflects on his music career and his future
Today, as the band prepares to re-release its earliest anthems—starting with Dhoom and Phir Dhoom—with fresh energy and recordings, Palash reflects not with ego, but with humility, as we sit down for a conversation with him at the NH7 Weekender event (recently held in Indore). To Palash, Euphoria’s success lies not in the charts, but in the hearts it has touched—like the fan in Dubai who found healing in a song, or the spiritual performance at Vaishno Devi that symbolised music’s power to transcend spaces.
Through changing trends, evolving platforms, and the relentless churn of the music industry, Palash has stayed true to a core philosophy: originality, emotional honesty, and connection. Whether on stage before thousands or in the intimacy of a virtual concert, Euphoria continues to be a sound that uplifts, unites, and resonates—much like the man at its centre.
Palash Sen may call himself a mere “speck in the sands of time,” but his work with Euphoria has carved a space that few can claim: one of authentic legacy and timeless music.
Excerpts from our conversation:
Looking back at 1998, what were the defining factors that brought the original members of Euphoria together? Did you always envision this fusion of rock and other genres, or did it evolve?
Oh, the band came together way before our first album in 1998. I was always a band follower, so whether it was The Beatles or Led Zeppelin or Pink Floyd or Deep Purple, I always thought people getting together to make music and playing it live was the way to go. I found like-minded people and formed a band. Also, I realised being a rockstar on stage is one of the easiest ways to impress all the girls. What I didn’t account for was that once you get off the stage, those same girls are not interested! They all have their boyfriends (laughs). So yeah, that was what it was in 1998 and yes, from day one, I always envisioned our band bringing music which was a fusion of the Indian and the Western. I understood very early on that if we just sing in English, it’s not going to reach anywhere. But doing it in your language, and doing it as a fusion of Hindi and Western music, I think that’s what made us stand out; and I think I was right, because here we are. So many English bands have come and gone, but here’s a band that’s been around for 26 years.
How has your musical style evolved, and how do you navigate blending rock with other influences while staying true to your roots?
I think each one of us is fond of different kinds of music, but one thing is common, we all want to make original music. One of the first things we do when any song is being made is we try to find out if it sounds like anybody else. If it sounds like anybody else, then we don’t make that song. Euphoria has its own sound and brand, which we have tried to develop over the last 26 years. You will not hear us do anything else but ‘our’ kind of music. So we keep our influences to guide us to make music. We don’t follow those influences, instead those are part of our learning, our education, but the output is always our own.
Do you think fusion rock was ahead of its time in 1998? How did you feel about being part of this genre when the music landscape was different?
I believe music is music. One can look at things being ahead of time, or in time. I feel that we did nothing great. We also learned from the people who were playing way before us. Bands like Shakti and Mahavishnu Orchestra and so many other artistes were already doing something like this at different times, in different spaces. In the ’60s and ’70s, The Beatles were already experimenting with Ravi Shankar ji, so it’s not like we did anything phenomenal; we just brought it to people’s notice in the ’90s, since in 1998, when we came out with our music, nobody else was doing this. But yes, obviously, people learn and they move on, but I can say with confidence and a lot of gratitude that what we have done and the kind of sound we have created will always be ‘our’ sound, and that’s great. Every artiste dreams of having a sound identity, and I think Euphoria has been very lucky to have done that.
The music industry has undergone significant changes with the rise of digital platforms and streaming services. How has Euphoria navigated these changes, and how do you see the future of the band in a streaming-driven world?
Thank God these new platforms and streaming services have come! I think it makes the entire playing field extremely even and democratic. Obviously, the films are going to have more money to promote their music, and hence, it reaches more people. But still, at least these streaming services give you a fair chance. I am extremely grateful to them. It’s going to help musicians over time. What we, as a band, are doing is, we are trying to get back all the rights to our earlier music, and we are starting with the first two albums, Dhoom and Phir Dhoom. It’s a brand new recording for all the people who have followed us for so many years. It’s our gift to all the people who have been listening to us; and to the newer fans who might come and listen to us. I don’t take myself to be the best at what I do, but I am hoping that people will come and listen to Euphoria when our music is being presented again. I’ve always felt that Euphoria’s music is for the ages.
Many iconic bands often face internal struggles and creative differences. How do you manage to stay together as a band and keep the creative process flowing after so many years?
Euphoria has had its own set of struggles. Everybody grows and everybody changes. People outgrow marriages! But this is a band that has actually changed a lot of things in this country. Lot of people have hope. So many people’s lives are affected by Euphoria. So many people get so much happiness from us. So people who change their mind, who don’t believe in what the core of Euphoria is all about, are most welcome to leave. I don’t have a contract with anybody in this band. Euphoria is about happiness and love. I’m not the kind of person who gets into fights or arguments. Yes, I’m known to have a very bad temper, but it has more to do with efficiency, whether it is my own or whether it’s anybody in the band, and that is the way a captain has to play. You see, I’m the leader of the band, but I’m also the peon of the band.
Do you ever reflect on your role in the bigger picture of Indian music history?
I’m just a speck in the sands of time. I’ve really not changed anything. I made a mark maybe but that’s about it, especially in a country that is actually ruled only by film music. I don’t take myself that seriously in the bigger picture of things. Once I’m gone, what difference does it make? I’m not saying this with any kind of arrogance, but with a lot of humility.
If you could choose one moment in your career that encapsulates the essence of Euphoria, what would it be, and why does that moment stand out to you?
There have been many, but I will perhaps talk about two. A girl in Dubai called me when we were there on a radio station, and she told me that our song Mehfuz helped her get over her father’s death. That was a very significant moment for me. And second, when Euphoria was invited to play at the Vaishu Devi in 2024. It was the first time a rock band went to a place of worship and played an entire set of bhajans! That shows the versatility of Euphoria and also the respect we have in this country — to be invited to a place like that.
How do you see the metaverse shaping the future of live music, and is Euphoria considering engaging with virtual concerts or events in this space?
COVID was the time when the virtual concerts started. We must have done a lot of virtual concerts just to entertain people. I think that’s part of what we learned during that time. You know, nothing should stop the music. Whether it is live concerts or virtual, Euphoria is ready with both. During the COVID, we realised how much people loved us, because it was a more close relationship with our audiences. I also realised that our music might not be the most hyped or the most commercial, but it is music that connects us to everybody’s hearts. And I’m very sure Euphoria is India’s most loved band.
