Thank God for new platforms and streaming services: Palash Sen, as he reflects upon 26 years of Euphoria & re-releasing their songs for the fans

Back in an era dominated by Bollywood and English pop imports, Palash dared to dream differently. Armed with a medical degree, a love for classic rock, and a desire to create music that was both Indian in soul and global in sound, he brought together like-minded musicians to form a band that wasn’t just about rhythm and lyrics—it was about identity. With a unique blend of Hindi lyrics and Western rock, Euphoria became a pioneer of Indian fusion rock, long before the term became a trend.

Palash Sen reflects on his music career and his future

Today, as the band prepares to re-release its earliest anthems—starting with Dhoom and Phir Dhoom—with fresh energy and recordings, Palash reflects not with ego, but with humility, as we sit down for a conversation with him at the NH7 Weekender event (recently held in Indore). To Palash, Euphoria’s success lies not in the charts, but in the hearts it has touched—like the fan in Dubai who found healing in a song, or the spiritual performance at Vaishno Devi that symbolised music’s power to transcend spaces.

Through changing trends, evolving platforms, and the relentless churn of the music industry, Palash has stayed true to a core philosophy: originality, emotional honesty, and connection. Whether on stage before thousands or in the intimacy of a virtual concert, Euphoria continues to be a sound that uplifts, unites, and resonates—much like the man at its centre.

Palash Sen may call himself a mere “speck in the sands of time,” but his work with Euphoria has carved a space that few can claim: one of authentic legacy and timeless music.

Excerpts from our conversation: