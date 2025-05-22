Why Hindustani ragas are associated with different hours of the day

In Hindustani music, a raga is not just a scale or melody—it is a framework for mood and emotion. Each raga is designed to evoke a particular feeling, or rasa, through specific note patterns, ornamentation, and tonal emphasis. The time theory of ragas states that the emotional essence of a raga is most powerful when performed at its designated hour. This enhances the listener's receptivity and deepens the performer’s expression.

Morning ragas, like Bhairav or Todi, often feature soft, meditative notes and flat tones that mirror the serenity of early dawn. These ragas tend to evoke devotion, calm, and introspection, matching the stillness and purity of the early hours when the mind is most receptive to spiritual experiences.