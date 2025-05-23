Hanumankind leads the charge as music meets basketball in Mumbai’s boldest crossover

At the heart of the action is a genre-defying music lineup curated to keep the pulse racing. Leading the charge is hip-hop phenom Hanumankind, bringing his unmistakable swagger and lyrical fire to the stage, joined by sonic disruptors Parimal Shais and Kalmi.

And that’s just the tip-off.

The global sound squad includes Baby J, the Indo-Australian DJ whose electrifying mixes are reshaping dance floors around the world, Tye Turner, an Australian-Filipino producer known for genre-mashing remixes and boundary-pushing beats, and Shioriy Bradshaw, Tokyo’s underground queen with an ear for subcultures and a sound that’s anything but ordinary.

But BUDX NBA House isn’t just about the music — it’s a multi-sensory, slam-dunk experience. Step into an immersive world where basketball meets festival energy. Take your shot at basketball-themed games and challenges, snap pics with the iconic Larry O’Brien Trophy, and catch high-flying performances from Sacramento Kings’ mascot Slamson, the dazzling Kings Dancers, and their adrenaline-pumping dunk team.

Fans will also get the rare chance to meet NBA royalty, with appearances from five-time champion Derek Fisher and Hall of Famer Gary Payton. From courtside memories to beats that move you, this is a weekend designed for die-hard fans and culture lovers alike.