Music’s Homecoming: Delhi couple brings Indian classical music to intimate home concerts

Sukanya Banerjee moves through the crowd in her living room with ease — part host, part friend, part stage manager, she greets her guests warmly while juggling introductions and her two curious pups. Somehow, everyone knows her. Meanwhile, her husband Tejas Jaishankar is in the kitchen, brewing tea. He enthusiastically offers it to those who have gathered.

One by one, people enter the living room, and choose their spot on the floor. The pups weave in between the guests like they belong — because they do. Soon, the rhythms of a sarangi ripple softly through the space, accompanied by tabla beats. As the last guests trickle in, the lights dim and conversations hush — for the next few hours, Delhi’s loud, rushed mood disappears. This isn’t a concert hall. It’s ‘Upstairs with Us’, an intimate, at-home concert series in the couple’s Vasant Kunj apartment, where Indian classical music has found its home. In Hindi, baithak means “a sit-down gathering”. It traditionally refers to informal performances in homes or courtyards, but the couple say they do it differently.

“Usually, baithaks are for people separated from you by, at the most, three degrees. But we’ve opened ours to strangers and fellow music lovers across the city,” says Banerjee, inviting them to listen to how music is always meant to be—up close, unhurried, and shared.

What is so striking about intimate music concerts?