Billy Joel cancels upcoming concerts post brain disorder diagnosis

Singer-songwriter Billy Joel has called off all his upcoming concerts after being diagnosed with a brain disorder. The 76-year-old musician had an exciting tour lined up across North America and England, with major stops at iconic venues like Yankee Stadium and MetLife Stadium. The news was shared on Friday through a statement on his official Instagram account.
In the post, it was revealed that Joel has been diagnosed with normal pressure hydrocephalus (NPH), a condition that has worsened following his recent performances.
“This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision, and balance,” the statement explained. It also mentioned that Joel is currently under medical care, receiving physical therapy, and has been advised to take a break from performing for now.
Billy Joel expressed his regret over the cancellations, saying, “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding.” Fans who bought tickets will automatically receive refunds.
Normal pressure hydrocephalus is a neurological disorder that occurs when there’s a buildup of cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) in the brain’s ventricles. Even though the pressure of the fluid stays normal, the excess can disrupt brain function. According to reports, it usually affects individuals over 65 and is found in only about 3 to 4 per cent of cases.
Common symptoms include difficulty walking, a sudden urge to urinate, balance problems, and memory loss. The condition can sometimes resemble dementia, making early diagnosis essential yet challenging. Treatments like ventricular shunting can help manage symptoms if detected early. Joel’s team has assured that he is receiving the right care and is focused on his recovery.
Earlier this year, Joel faced a health scare that required surgery, though it’s still unclear if it’s related to his current diagnosis.