Music composer Harsh Upadhyay talks about his latest composition for ‘The Royals’ and his journey so far
In an industry teeming with dreamers, only a few carve their own path with quiet determination and unwavering faith in their art. Harsh Upadhyay is one such name.
From dance floors to film scores, Harsh Upadhyay finds his own beat
A music producer who spent over a decade crafting soundscapes behind the scenes of many reality and award shows, Harsh became a trusted name in the field of dance. From composing for Street Dancer 3D and Paatra to producing music for films like Uri: The Surgical Strike, his journey has been both steady and striking. His long-standing association with dance brought him to collaborate with Remo D’Souza, eventually earning him his full-fledged composer debut in Be Happy. Recently, he also composed the evocative title track for Netflix’s The Royals. Harsh speaks to Indulge about his evolving sound, artistic spirit, and the rhythms that keep him going.
Tell us about Be Happy and The Royals.
Be Happy has been my most important project so far. I’ve known Remo D’Souza sir since 2010. I’ve waited 14 years for this opportunity, and getting my break as a fullfledged composer in his film feels like a dream finally realised. Composing the soundtrack for The Royals was yet another big moment for me. Also, with such a stellar cast on board, it was a joy to be part of something so dynamic and creatively fulfilling.
What defines your personal style?
I make it a point to listen to something new every day. It keeps me fresh and helps me discover new sounds and genres. I love blending melody with unique sounds. All the different elements have to come together seamlessly.
When you make music, what’s the set-up like?
I have a home setup and my studio is just 10 minutes away, but there’s a signal on the way that causes heavy traffic. Interestingly, I often come up with tunes while riding. It might sound strange or funny, but it’s true. I often circle around Lokhandwala, and if something comes to mind, I stop my bike and record the melody on my phone so I don’t forget it later. If you listen to my recordings, you’ll hear traffic noise in the background. Sometimes, I get an idea late at night, and I immediately wake up to jot it down.
Tell us about your background.
I hail from Bharuch, Gujarat, and my mother has always been my greatest supporter, ensuring I stayed connected to the arts despite my family not having any musical background. While pursuing Engineering in Baroda, I met dancer Dharmesh Yelande and others, and I started making music for their performances. One day, I received a call from a reality show offering me a music producer’s job. Though dropping out of studies wasn’t ideal, I decided to take the risk and move to Mumbai. Initially, it was tough but I don’t regret it, I’m creatively fulfilled. As far as future projects are concerned, I am working on upcoming films like Maa and Son of Sardar 2.
Mail ID: sakshisuresh.k@newindianexpress.com
Twitter: @kaithwas_sakshi