BeatCrush and Akanksha Bhandari reimagine a Punjabi classic with Latthe

Electronic music maestro BeatCrush and acclaimed indie singer-songwriter Akanksha Bhandari have joined forces to release Latthe, a dynamic modern reimagining of the beloved Punjabi folk song Latthe Di Chadar. The track promises a powerful sonic revival, blending traditional sentiment with contemporary electronica.

BeatCrush, known for his genre-bending #UnexpectedMixes and the immersive pop-up IP Garage by BeatCrush, brings his signature high-energy production to the classic melody. Pulsating basslines and dynamic drops elevate the track into a high-energy dancefloor experience. Akanksha Bhandari’s soulful and evocative vocals honour the heartache and beauty of the original, making the track universally resonant.

Akanksha shared her enthusiasm for the collaboration, stating, “Folk music has been my soul's companion since childhood, and reimagining timeless classics like Latthe fills my heart with joy. Crafting an additional verse was a delight, and collaborating with Beatcrush was seamless fun! His creative freedom allowed me to shine as a vocalist, and the fresh twist he brought to this evergreen folk gem is pure magic. I hope people will enjoy the same and groove to it at weddings.”

BeatCrush added, “It started with me hearing a usual folk song that you hear at every Punjabi wedding, but became so much more. Latthe blends the heart of tradition with the pulse of today - for every soul that loves culture, and lives in the present. This is the soundtrack for you.”

Latthe is available now on all leading streaming platforms, offering a fresh, modern twist to a timeless cultural connection. In another news, Akanksha Bhandari recently lent her voice to the globally acclaimed Netflix series The Royals, further highlighting her versatility as an artiste.