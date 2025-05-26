Johann Strauss II's 'Blue Danube' waltz to be sent into space for his 200th anniversary

To celebrate the 200th birthday of Austrian composer Johann Strauss II, his famous waltz The Blue Danube will be transmitted into space on May 31, 2025.

The piece, performed by the Vienna Symphony Orchestra, will be broadcast as a radio signal by the European Space Agency (ESA) using its deep-space antenna in Spain.

This is the Blue Danube's first space odyssey

The signal will travel at the speed of light (approximately 670 million miles per hour), reaching the Moon in 1.5 seconds, Mars in 4.5 minutes, Jupiter in 37 minutes, and Neptune in four hours.

Within 23 hours, it will have travelled as far as NASA’s Voyager 1 spacecraft, currently over 15 billion miles from Earth.