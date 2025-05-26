Singer Stebin Ben discusses his new song, love for music and more about his life

Bollywood play back singer, live performer, and independent artiste Stebin Ben has carved a niche with his soulful voice and effortless versatility. Hailing from Bhopal, he has won hearts with hits like Baarish Ban Jaana, Tu Aashiqui Hai Meri, and Rula Ke Gaya Ishq, along with others. Now, all eyes are on his latest romantic track, Sajna, which brings together the artiste with actress Anjini Dhawan. In a candid chat with Indulge, Stebin opens up about the song, collaborating with industry stalwarts, and the magic behind his voice.

Bringing Sajna to life was a magical experience, shares Stebin. “I fell in love with the song instantly, and when Anjini joined, her grace and charm added a beautiful dimension.” He wanted the video to feel like a dream, something romantic, whimsical, and visually unique.

“That’s why we chose to go with a VFX-heavy, green screen concept. The setting, filled with butterflies and flowers, was designed to match the romantic and whimsical vibe. This song truly needed an out-ofthe-box visual story to sync with the chemistry and emotion it carries,” he tells us.

For Stebin, staying emotionally honest is key, but so is discipline. “Riyaaz is like oxygen for a singer,” he says. No matter how packed his day is, he carves out time for vocal warm-ups, breathing exercises, and scale practice. Singing across genres, he prepares his voice like a muscle, flexing it daily to keep it strong and versatile.

Deeply moved by the soul of Malayalam music, Stebin Ben hopes to sing in his mother tongue someday

Stebin’s musical journey began in Bhopal, where, despite not coming from a typical musical family, his love for music blossomed early. Encouraged by his parents, he taught himself through YouTube, participated in school events, and gained recognition through online covers. “It all started in a small town, but led me to dream big,” says Stebin, who proudly embraces his Malayali roots. “At home, we speak Malayalam and follow our traditions. It’s a big part of who I am.” Deeply moved by the soul of Malayalam music, he hopes to sing in his mother tongue someday, calling regional music “a powerful, personal connection to one’s roots.”

When asked about his favourite on-screen voices, Stebin shares, “I like singing for Emraan Hashmi. His songs always have a romantic, intense vibe that I really connect with. But if there’s a dream I hold close, it’s to sing for Shah Rukh Khan sir someday. I’ve grown up watching his films, and lending my voice to the king of romance would be a true honour.”

Sajna is available on all streaming platforms