Jennifer Lopez announces new Las Vegas residency

Singer-actress Jennifer Lopez is set to return to Las Vegas as she has announced her new residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Her show, titled Jennifer Lopez: Up All Night Live in Las Vegas, opens the week of New Year’s Eve with four shows on December 30, December 31, January 2 and January 3.

Check out the dates if JLo’s upcoming residency

There will be an additional eight performances in March 2026. JLo, who returned to host the AMAs for the first time in a decade, shared the news via social media. She wrote, “We’re back! I’m doing a residency in Las Vegas! Join me for Up All Night Live In Las Vegas At The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace.