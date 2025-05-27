Cocktail to re-release in theatres on this date

Apart from Saif, Deepika and Diana, Cocktail also saw Dimple Kapadia, Boman Irani, Randeep Hooda, Tina Desai, Manoj Pahwa and Mia Uyeda in prominent roles. Initially released in the cinema halls on July 13, 2012, Cocktail shares the tale of three friends Gautam Kapoor (Saif), Meera (Diana) and Veronica (Deepika). Their friendship is put to the test when Gautam falls in love with Meera.

The project, which marked Diana’s Bollywood debut, was written by Imtiaz Ali and Sajid Ali. Backed by Saif and Dinesh Vijan under their respective banners Illuminati Films and Maddock Films along with Eros International, Cocktail enjoys soundtracks jointly scored by Pritam, Yo Yo Honey Singh, and Salim–Sulaiman. With camera work by Anil Mehta and editing by A. Sreekar Prasad, the movie turned out to be one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2012.

Before this, another one of Saif's much-appreciated dramas, Hum Tum got a re-run at the cinema halls. Starring Rani Mukerji as the female lead, the romantic entertainer was once again released in the cinema halls on May 16. Helmed by Kunal Kohli, Hum Tum is inspired by the Hollywood classic, When Harry Met Sally... starring Meg Ryan and Billy Crystal.

