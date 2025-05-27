Celebs

Actor Unni Mukundan booked for allegedly assaulting manager

In his complaint, Mukundan’s professional manager, Vipin Kumar, alleged that the actor slapped him in the face for recording a review of a film featuring another actor
Actor Unni Mukundan booked for allegedly assaulting manager
Unni Mukundan
Noted Malayalam actor Unni Mukundan has been booked for allegedly assaulting his professional manager, police said on Tuesday.

What is the complaint against actor Unni Mukundan?

In his complaint, Mukundan’s professional manager, Vipin Kumar, alleged that the actor slapped him in the face for recording a review of a film featuring another actor. The incident occurred in the basement parking area of an apartment complex in Kakkanad on Monday, they said.

Vipin Kumar also alleged that Mukundan used abusive language and threatened to kill him, police said. The Marco actor has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 126(2) (wrongful restraint), 296(b) (obscene acts and songs), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 324(4), and 324(5) (both dealing with mischief) police said.

The police added that an FIR has been registered and an investigation is underway. Mukundan has not immediately responded to the allegations.

Ayushmann’s biggest release Thama locked for Diwali release
