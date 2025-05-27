Ayushmann’s biggest release Thama locked for Diwali release

Ayushmann Khurrana’s upcoming film Thama is set to light up the screens on the occasion of Diwali this year. The Bollywood actor said that feels amazing to have a big Diwali release with

Ayushmann said, “For me, Diwali is about togetherness, it is about family and it is about having the best community experience by spending time with your friends.”

Ayushmann Khurrana’s new film Thama gets a release date

Tagging himself as a “big movie buff”, he added, “I have a ritual to go to the theatres with my family and watch a film on Diwali! We have so much fun together and it makes me so happy to see scores of people thronging to the theatres to watch these big releases.”

“So, it feels amazing to have a big Diwali release with Thama. It is the biggest release of my career and I’m really eager to spread joy, happiness and laughter with the entire country with Thama. The fact that my film could be one of the reasons for people to have a great festive period feels really surreal,” he said.