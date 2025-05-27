‘Dhadak 2’ release date announced: Siddhant Chaturvedi, Triptii Dimri’s film to hit theatres on August 1

The story of forbidden love returns with a new face and fiercer voice, in Dhadak 2, starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. Directed by Shazia Iqbal, this standalone sequel is set to deliver a gripping story that dives deep into caste issues, social resistance, and youthful rebellion—all wrapped up in a romantic narrative.
Dhadak 2 is set to release in cinemas on August 1, 2025, as confirmed by Karan Johar with an eye-catching poster released on May 26. The filmmaker set the stage for this intense romance with a powerful caption, “IIf you have to choose between death and fight, it is better to fight,” hinting at a love story that boldly challenges societal norms.
Inspired by the Tamil film Pariyerum Perumal, Dhadak 2 moves beyond its 2018 predecessor’s glossy take on inter-caste love. This time, Vidhi (Triptii) and Nilesh (Siddhant) confront harsher truths as their love faces the weight of entrenched discrimination. Although it was originally scheduled for a 2023 release, the film encountered delays due to CBFC certification, which required 16 changes, including the muting of casteist slurs and revisions to politically sensitive dialogues.
The posters showcasing a fierce Siddhant alongside a vulnerable Triptii have already created quite a buzz online. The film, produced by Dharma Productions, also stars Saad Bilgrami in a significant role and is supported by a talented team, including Hiroo Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Meenu Arora, and Umesh Kr Bansal.