Shruti Haasan wins hearts with rendition of ‘Vinveli Nayaga’ from ‘Thug Life’

Draped in a bold, statement-making ensemble, Shruti owned the stage with a voice that was equal parts thunder and velvet. Her rendition pulsed with raw emotion and undeniable power, instantly striking a chord with fans. Within hours, social media lit up with reactions: “Goosebumps-inducing,” “This song belongs to Shruti,” and “Powerhouse vocals!” flooded the comments. One admirer summed it up best: “The greatest tribute from a daughter to her father.”

But it wasn’t just her vocal chops that had fans talking. Shruti’s fierce stage presence and cinematic flair turned the performance into a moment — one that blurred the lines between music, memory, and magic.

And the momentum doesn’t stop there. On the cinematic front, Shruti is all set to return to the big screen in Coolie, starring opposite none other than Rajinikanth. Directed by the action maestro Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film promises a thrilling ride and hits theatres this Independence Day, August 14.

Whether she’s behind a mic or in front of the camera, Shruti Haasan continues to prove she’s not just performing — she’s commanding the moment.