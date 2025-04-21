Shruti Haasan rewinds time with a touching tribute to her first campaign shoot

Shruti Haasan just gave her followers a reason to stop scrolling and soak in a moment of pure emotion. In a soul-stirring Instagram Story, the actress shared a glimpse from her very first campaign shoot, wrapped in a vivid azure ensemble that seemed to dance with the sea breeze.

Is that Shruti Haasan? Of course, it’s her!

Radiating youthful charm and quiet confidence, Shruti looked every inch the rising star she was born to be. “So thankful to Seams Natural,” she wrote—her gratitude as heartfelt as the moment itself.

The image isn’t just a snapshot; it’s a time capsule. A beautiful reminder of where it all began—of a young artist on the brink of greatness, captured in a frame that still speaks volumes. Unsurprisingly, fans across social media were quick to shower the post with love, nostalgia, and admiration.

Shruti’s journey has only soared since. Up next, she’ll set the screen ablaze opposite none other than Rajinikanth in the highly anticipated Coolie, directed by hitmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, and slated for a grand release on August 14. On the international front, she’s also gearing up for the global release of The Eye, marking her much-anticipated debut on the world stage.

From humble beginnings to headlining blockbusters, Shruti Haasan is a story still being written—and we’re here for every chapter.