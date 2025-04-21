Shruti Haasan begins dubbing for Rajinikanth’s Coolie

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Coolie is currently in its post-production phase, with work progressing at full speed.

Adding to the excitement, Kannada superstar Upendra recently confirmed his involvement in the film, revealing that he shares screen space with Rajinikanth. Speaking to Telugu media, he expressed deep admiration for the legendary actor:

“I didn’t ask for anything, but Lokesh garu came and narrated the story to me. I don’t need to ask for anything—it’s enough for me to just stand next to Rajinikanth. If I’m Ekalavya, he is my Dronacharya. He’s provided enlightenment to me, not just entertainment to others. I consider myself truly blessed to be part of this project.”

Coolie boasts a star-studded pan-Indian cast, including Telugu icon Nagarjuna, Malayalam actor Soubin Shahir, Tamil veteran Sathyaraj and actress Reba Monica John. Rumours also hint at a cameo by Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist, Aamir Khan.

On the technical front, the film will feature music by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography by Girish Gangadharan, and editing by Philomin Raj. The film is bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures and is slated for a grand release on August 14.

Meanwhile, Shruti Haasan is also making waves internationally with her upcoming debut in the psychological thriller The Eye. Starring alongside Mark Rowley, Linda Marlowe, and Peru Kavalieri, the film centers around a young widow who returns to the island where her husband died, only to uncover the truth behind his mysterious death. Faced with a dark temptation that could bring him back, she must confront a haunting choice.