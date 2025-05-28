Pahaad Unplugged: Indie artist Pahaad talks about his recent collaboration with music producer Hashbass on his latest mixtape

Though beatboxing was his first love, Pahaad admits it’s no longer his focus. “I do it when I’m alone at home, more out of habit. But I don’t see myself pursuing it seriously anymore.”

“I had no intention of pursuing music whatsoever,” he says. His songwriting journey began unexpectedly after winning a Hindi poetry competition in middle school despite little interest in poetry. By ninth grade, he’d picked up the guitar and began experimenting with writing songs. “I thought, why not try making music?” And he hasn’t stopped since.