When carnatic meets contemporary: Re-inKarnation’s genre-bending concert heads to Chennai

The idea, he says, was born out of a personal creative intersection. “As someone who straddles between Carnatic music and film music, I realised there were quite a few parallels between the two genres. Ragas became a kind of binding material.” When he first performed a medley mixing a classical raga with popular film tracks during a Kovil kacheri, the audience response confirmed the potential of the concept.

The band, comprises Singapore-based musicians such as Jordan Joshua (keyboard), Venkatesh Sridhar (violinist), Kumaran Sinniah (percussionist), Sures Ravindran (guitarist), and Lavanya Sampath (singer)— none of whom are full-time performers. With members including a corporate security head, a boxing coach, a therapist, and Kaushik himself, a banker, Re-inKarnation has always been rooted in passion rather than profit. “Our intent was entertainment. Not money, not fame,” he says.