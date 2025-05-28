When carnatic meets contemporary: Re-inKarnation’s genre-bending concert heads to Chennai

When Kaushik suresh, a Singapore-based singer with roots in Carnatic music and playback, first began fusing classical ragas with popular film songs, it was more an experiment than a mission. But that idea soon blossomed into Re-inKarnation — a genre-blurring musical project that brings together tradition and modernity in a format tailored for today’s fast-scrolling. As the band prepares to bring this concept to Chennai for the first time, Kaushik reflects on the band’s journey.
The idea, he says, was born out of a personal creative intersection. “As someone who straddles between Carnatic music and film music, I realised there were quite a few parallels between the two genres. Ragas became a kind of binding material.” When he first performed a medley mixing a classical raga with popular film tracks during a Kovil kacheri, the audience response confirmed the potential of the concept.
The band, comprises Singapore-based musicians such as Jordan Joshua (keyboard), Venkatesh Sridhar (violinist), Kumaran Sinniah (percussionist), Sures Ravindran (guitarist), and Lavanya Sampath (singer)— none of whom are full-time performers. With members including a corporate security head, a boxing coach, a therapist, and Kaushik himself, a banker, Re-inKarnation has always been rooted in passion rather than profit. “Our intent was entertainment. Not money, not fame,” he says.
Their March 2025 concert in Singapore was a sell-out. “We structured it like a playlist—imagine reels of songs, stitched together by a single raga. You don’t stop between pieces, the tune is constant, but the songs shift. It’s like DJing with ragas,” Kaushik explains.
From that momentum emerged the idea of taking Re-inKarnation beyond — and Chennai, with its storied musical heritage, was a natural next step. The upcoming Chennai concert promises a wider palette: songs in Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam and English, drawn from composers across eras — Ilaiyaraaja, AR Rahman, Anirudh Ravichander, and more. “Think of it like a South Indian thali. Hopefully, one that doesn’t make you look at your phone for two hours,” he laughs.
But the performance isn’t just about cleverly arranged mashups. It’s a celebration of collaboration and community. In Chennai, Re-inKarnation will join hands with notable local artistes such as flautist Ashish, singer Yazhini, and vocalist Narayanan Ravishankar. “These are people who are not just immensely talented but also generous collaborators,” Kaushik notes. “It’s not about ego or hierarchy. They’ve eased into the show with grace.”
For this edition, the band also introduces DJ Nithin into the mix — not just for warm-ups or closers, but as a recurring presence throughout the show. “We wanted to break away from a one-dimensional concert. Nitin will be interacting live with me on stage — think of him as the 12th man.”
As for future plans, the band is taking things one step at a time. “We’re not thinking too far ahead. First, let Chennai go well. Then maybe we think about other cities or collaborating with international artists. The format might evolve, but the core will stay the same: rapid raga-based mashups that surprise, entertain, and connect,” Kaushik affirms.
Tickets at INR 499 and INR 699. On May 31. 6.30 pm onwards. At Kasthuri Srinivasan Auditorium (Madras Music Academy- Mini Hall), TTK Road
email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @appurvaa_