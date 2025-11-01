Delhi Indie Project celebrates 10 years with a power-packed performance in Gurugram

Marking a decade of redefining India’s independent music scene, Delhi Indie Project celebrated their 10th anniversary with a spectacular live performance at The Piano Man, Gurugram. The evening was an electrifying blend of rock, fusion, and soul, featuring collaborations with some of India’s finest musicians, including Rahul Ram and Amit Kilam of Indian Ocean, Subir Malik and Nitin Malik of Parikrama, Shibani Kashyap, Saurabh Chaudhry, Ashwani Verma, and more.

Delhi Indie Project completes 10 years, celebrates with electrifying concert

Over the past ten years, Delhi Indie Project has built a distinctive sound that bridges genres and cultures — blending Indian classical and folk elements with contemporary rock and pop. Their breakout moment came when they opened for Bryan Adams’ India tour, earning global recognition for their energy and originality.

Led by vocalist and producer Ashish Chauhan, the band has also achieved international acclaim for their contribution to the Oscar-nominated film Jalpari – The Desert Mermaid and their soundtrack for the Discovery Channel series I Should Have Stayed Home, which was nominated at the Indian Television Awards.

With more than 800 performances across India and abroad, Delhi Indie Project continues to inspire audiences through their powerful live shows and inventive compositions.

Speaking about the milestone, Ashish Chauhan had earlier told Indulge, “We’re planning a 10-city tour next year, covering Delhi, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and the Northeast. It’s our way of taking our music to new audiences and celebrating this incredible journey with our fans.”

