Jaz Dhami returns with bold new single Jawab

British-Punjabi singer, songwriter, and performer Jaz Dhami, who is known for his ability to transcend cultural, class, and generational boundaries, is back with his latest single, Jawab. The track offers the first glimpse into his much-anticipated EP, ALTEЯED EGO.

Jawab ventures into fresh sonic territory, blending Punjabi R&B with smooth melodic rap to create a sound that feels both current and authentic. The single also features the captivating vocals of Simar, a Canadian artiste celebrated as one of the most promising voices of her generation. Together, Jaz and Simar deliver a performance that’s effortless yet electri, rich with chemistry and emotional depth.

With lyrics by Karan Thabal and produced by OMY, the song captures the essence of reinvention. It’s contemporary, experimental, and a testament to Jaz’s fearless approach to music-making.

“I loved making Jawab—from the studio sessions to being blessed with Simar’s incredible voice, and finally shooting the video with Vaksh in Delhi. Even though it’s a new vocal style for me, it feels completely natural,” says Jaz.

Born in Birmingham, England, with roots tracing back to Hoshiarpur, Punjab, Jaz's music reflects his multicultural identity, which is shaped by the immigrant experience and the cultural resilience of people divided by the histories of India and Pakistan. His musical journey weaves together the local tones of Punjabi and rhythm with global influences, fusing elements of pop, folk, hip-hop, and R&B to create a sound that is both distinctive and universal.

With a discography that includes hit singles like High Heels (with Yo Yo Honey Singh), Theke Wali, Zulfa, and Bomb Bae, along with albums such as Pieces of Me, Roj Miliye, and his acclaimed 2009 debut Jaz Dhami (JD), Jaz continues to push creative boundaries. Beyond his solo success, Jaz has also collaborated with artistes like Pharrell Williams, Stevie Wonder, and Chris Martin, and has performed at prestigious events such as the Queen’s Jubilee, where he shared the stage with the Royal Orchestra.

