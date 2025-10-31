Inside Ba***ds of Bollywood: Thomson Andrews on crafting vocals for Aryan Khan’s vision

A

It actually happened quite naturally. I’ve been a big admirer of Shashwat’s work — from Uri: The Surgical Strike to the Coke Studio Bharat track Leta Jaijo Re. Bads of Bollywood is our first collaboration, and right from our initial meeting, we established a strong creative connection. A close friend, Leon, had recommended me for the project.

Shashwat felt that the show needed a very niche vocal tone and arrangement — something quirky, edgy, unusual, yet soulful. The show’s raw visual style demanded vocals that carried the same unpolished, organic energy. Aryan Khan’s creative vision as the series director, combined with Shashwat’s bold and cinematic sonic approach, gave me a lot of room to experiment with sounds, textures, and vocal layering. It’s always fulfilling when a composer values the voice as a malleable instrument and takes the time to explore every facet of it.