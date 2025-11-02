73 mobile phones get stolen during Enrique Iglesias’ Mumbai concert

The concert drew in a packed crowd with more than 25,000 fans attending the 90+ minute concert. Enrique Iglesias, who has admirers all around the world performed several hits as the crowd sang along with him in Mumbai.

During his debut Mumbai performance, the Spanish musician delivered his nostalgic hits including Hero and Bailamos.

A particular incident caught attention. In a fit of excitement, a fan threw his phone towards Enrique Iglesias who smoothly caught the phone. He then took a selfie and threw the phone back into the crowd, hopefully to the owner.

Several other fans tried the same but failed with their phones landing near the stage. The concert crew was seen returning the devices.

While the Grammy Award winning musician captivated Mumbai fans with a sensational performance, the news of the reported phone thefts leaves a concern about safety and security during large concerts that will happen in the future.