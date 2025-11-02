73 mobile phones get stolen during Enrique Iglesias’ Mumbai concert

On Wednesday, Mumbai sang and danced as world renowned singer-songwriter, Enrique Iglesias performed at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC). However, joy was marred for many as 73 phones worth ₹23.85 lakh were stolen during the concert.
FIRs were filed following the large-scale theft and the police announced the news and data on Friday.
News agency PTI has reported that as per official reports, seven FIRs have been filed so far about the multiple thefts at Enrique Iglesias's concert. Owners of the stolen phones who have filed complaints include several businessmen, students, a journalist, a make up artist and a hotelier.
The concert drew in a packed crowd with more than 25,000 fans attending the 90+ minute concert. Enrique Iglesias, who has admirers all around the world performed several hits as the crowd sang along with him in Mumbai.
During his debut Mumbai performance, the Spanish musician delivered his nostalgic hits including Hero and Bailamos.
A particular incident caught attention. In a fit of excitement, a fan threw his phone towards Enrique Iglesias who smoothly caught the phone. He then took a selfie and threw the phone back into the crowd, hopefully to the owner.
Several other fans tried the same but failed with their phones landing near the stage. The concert crew was seen returning the devices.
While the Grammy Award winning musician captivated Mumbai fans with a sensational performance, the news of the reported phone thefts leaves a concern about safety and security during large concerts that will happen in the future.