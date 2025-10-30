Jonita Gandhi on Enrique Iglesias, Ed Sheeran, and going beyond the mic
Jonita Gandhi is clearly living her best musical life. From collaborating alongside global icons to dropping hit singles that have listeners hooked, Jonita seems to have had an eventful year. In a candid chat, she speaks to us about her latest song Kannukulla, from the recently released Dude, collaborating with Ed Sheeran for Heaven, and opening for Enrique Iglesias in his recent concert in India.
Jonita Gandhi talks about sharing the stage with Enrique Iglesias, and more
Performing with Enrique Iglesias is a dream for many—how did that moment feel for you?
Oh, it’s incredibly special! Enrique Iglesias is such an iconic artiste, and getting to open for his concert feels amazing. His music has been a part of so many people’s lives, so sharing the stage with him was definitely a special moment.
Prior to my performance, there was definitely a mix of pressure and pure excitement. Of course, you want everything to be perfect because it’s such a massive audience, but once I was on stage, all the nerves turned into adrenaline. It’s all about connecting with the crowd and having the best time together.
Yet another Tamil song is in your kitty now. How special is singing Tamil songs for you?
It feels amazing! Tamil music has such depth and emotion. I’ve always felt a special connection with it. It had been a while since I last sang a more melodious romantic Tamil song, so I’m very excited that people are responding well to it.
What attracted you to Kannukulla song?
The melody instantly got me. It’s soulful, emotional, and beautifully written—one of those songs that just stays with you. Also it was great to work with Sai (Abhyankkar) for the first time. I’d been a fan of his since I heard Aasa Kooda.
Have you got comfortable with Tamil and other languages by now?
I think it’s relative, but I’m definitely more comfortable than before. Each language has its own rhythm, and I love learning and adapting to that.
How did the collaboration with Ed Sheeran come about for Heaven? Can you give us a sneak peek at the making/recording of the song?
It still feels surreal. I first met Ed when he visited India last year and again when I opened for him in Chennai. I’ve been a fan for years, so getting to collaborate with him on Heaven was such an honour. It came together really organically—I recorded my vocals between shows, travel, and shoots and worked with the team to blend the Hindi lyrics seamlessly with Ed’s original vibe.
Heaven has a mix of Hindi and English lyrics. Do you think having mixed lyrics can broaden the song’s appeal?
I think it makes the song more relatable to certain audiences and gives it a global feel. Music is universal, and blending languages brings people together.
You’ve expanded your skills beyond singing recently—acting in Channa and dancing in Beparwai. Are you someone who likes to challenge yourself? Is there anything else you’d like to try next?
I love taking on new challenges and stepping out of my comfort zone. Every new experience teaches me something. I’d love to explore more storytelling, acting, and more on-screen projects.
Email: apurva.p@newindianexpress.com
X: @appurvaa_