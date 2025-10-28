Returning to India was always a priority: Enrique Iglesias

A whiff of nostalgia is set to hit, as the voice that ruled the Bluetooth playlists and MP3 players of every millennial is returning to India. Global Latin sensation Enrique Iglesias is all set to perform in the country once again after over a decade and he says it has always been his “priority to come back”. It was in 2004, when Enrique first came to India and again in 2012.
Enrique told a news agency exclusively that “there was no hiatus” and revealed what made now the right time for his return. “There was no hiatus; it just takes time between albums and touring around to other countries to make it back over there. But it has always been a priority to come back, and I could not be more thrilled,” Enrique said.
Talking about India becoming a significant player in the global music conversation, the singer, who has earned the title of ‘King of Latin Pop’, shared his take on the evolution and said that he couldn’t be happier.
“It was bound to happen, and I couldn’t be happier. India has such amazing fans. They have such a great respect and appreciation for music. I must also point out how incredible the fans are when I perform in India. The energy it’s extraordinary,” said Enrique, who was born in Madrid, Spain.
Enrique went on to hint that there may be a collaboration brewing with an Indian artiste. Asked if he would ever consider collaborating with Indian artistes or incorporating Indian sounds into your music, he said, “I am always open to ideas, and you never know — it could already be in the making.”
India is a country rich with musical heritage with classical, folk, indie, and Bollywood. Has any of these sounds influenced Enrique creatively or inspired curiosity as a musician? “I am influenced by everything and anything I hear to some degree…every single day,” pat came the reply from him.
Enrique agrees that in the last 13 years, India has changed a lot and shared that he is forward to “the people, and of course, the food”, apart from his performance, which will take place on October 29 and October 30 in Mumbai promoted by EVA Live.