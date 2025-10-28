Returning to India was always a priority: Enrique Iglesias

A whiff of nostalgia is set to hit, as the voice that ruled the Bluetooth playlists and MP3 players of every millennial is returning to India. Global Latin sensation Enrique Iglesias is all set to perform in the country once again after over a decade and he says it has always been his “priority to come back”. It was in 2004, when Enrique first came to India and again in 2012.

Enrique Iglesias set to perform in Mumbai in October

Enrique told a news agency exclusively that “there was no hiatus” and revealed what made now the right time for his return. “There was no hiatus; it just takes time between albums and touring around to other countries to make it back over there. But it has always been a priority to come back, and I could not be more thrilled,” Enrique said.

Talking about India becoming a significant player in the global music conversation, the singer, who has earned the title of ‘King of Latin Pop’, shared his take on the evolution and said that he couldn’t be happier.