Exploring traditional Japanese music and instruments with experts

MIWA Akane: There are too many people, but they are very active.

KATSURA Kosumi: Before coming to India, I had a different image of the place- lots of rush and congestion. But upon arrival, the reality is much better. Yes, there is congestion, but people are very proactive, and that’s impressed me a lot.

TAKASHIMA Keiko: I was quite interested to know where music stands in the lives of the people of Kolkata. When we played with Bengali musician Tanmay Bose, the rhythm was very different from Japanese music. After this experience, I would like to listen to other kinds of music from India.

KUNISHI Miho: I wondered how Bengali people would receive Japanese music. But after the first concert, this worry ended because they loved it a lot. This means that music doesn’t need any interpretations. Even without words, one can understand it.