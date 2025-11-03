Paradox drops explosive dance anthem Naach Meri Nagin with Neelkamal Singh and Soundarya Sharma

Rising rap sensation Paradox, one of India’s youngest and most dynamic music talents, has unleashed what’s being hailed as the biggest dance anthem of the year — Naach Meri Nagin. The high-energy track sees Paradox collaborate with Bhojpuri superstar Neelkamal Singh, known for his viral chartbusters, and features the glamorous Soundarya Sharma, who brings her signature charm and charisma to the music video.

Paradox drops new song ‘Naach Meri Nagin’ featuring Neelkamal Singh and Soundarya Sharma

Blending infectious desi beats, thumping basslines, and a catchy hook step destined to dominate social media, Naach Meri Nagin is a fiery fusion of regional flair and contemporary sound. The track perfectly captures Paradox’s signature style — a mix of raw energy, lyrical precision, and bold experimentation that has made him one of India’s most exciting new voices.

Speaking about the track, Paradox shared, “Naach Meri Nagin challenged me in the coolest way — musically and physically. The track is pure fire, that bites with bass and carries our signature attitude. I have always told stories through my lyrics, but this time I wanted to express with movement too. Dancing alongside Soundarya and Neelkamal brought a whole new energy. I hope people feel that power the moment the beat drops.”

With its infectious rhythm, magnetic choreography, and powerhouse collaboration, the song is already being touted as the next viral club banger set to take over playlists, dance floors, and reels across the country.

The release comes on the heels of Paradox’s other standout project this year, including Superstar, his heartfelt collaboration with Punjabi icon Parmish Verma, released as a surprise birthday tribute. The track showcased his artistic range cementing his position as one of the most versatile artistes to emerge from the MTV Hustle 2.0 stage.

With Naach Meri Nagin, Paradox once again proves that he’s not just redefining India’s hip-hop landscape — he’s setting the dance floor on fire.

The track is now streaming on all major music platforms.

