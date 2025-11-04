Badshah and Davido unite for Wallah Wallah, a global fusion of Afrobeats and Desi hip-hop

Multi-platinum Indian hip-hop icon Badshah is once again turning up the heat with the release of a brand-new, high-energy track that celebrates international collaboration and highlights India’s growing influence in global pop culture.

His much-awaited single Wallah Wallah sees him teaming up with Nigerian superstar Davido, marking the Afrobeats heavyweight’s first-ever collaboration with an Indian artiste. Together, the two global powerhouses blend their unique sounds, cultures and signature charisma to deliver a vibrant, genre-blurring anthem.

Produced by Hiten, the track is released under Pentertainment 0075 and distributed by Universal Music. The lively music video, directed by Rupan Bal and filmed in Atlanta, perfectly captures the song’s infectious spirit and premiered on 31 October.

A celebration of creativity and connection, Wallah Wallah brings together two pioneering artistes who have each redefined their genres. The collaboration bridges desi Hip-Hop and Afrobeats, underlining shared themes of identity, unity and progress.

Badshah says, “Wallah Wallah is a sound born out of India but meant for the world. Davido and I wanted to make something true to our roots. This isn’t just a collaboration; it’s a celebration of two cultures moving forward together.”