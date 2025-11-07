British–Sri Lankan artiste Saphron unleashes dark R&B anthem Bone Collector

A

Yes! Bone Collector was written after a few experiences with racism and prejudice that really stayed with me. In the West especially, as South Asians, we’re often held to a different standard. What might be seen as a “small mistake” for someone else can be blown out of proportion when it’s us. I was angry, but I didn’t want to carry that anger in a destructive way. It’s hard when people hold things against you and never give you the chance to resolve them—often because of their own insecurities. We’re human; we’re going to make mistakes. But we’ll never grow or learn how to resolve conflict if we don’t take accountability—and that goes both ways. So, what do you do when you can’t find closure because the other person shuts down or chooses to play the victim? Well… you write a song about it, of course! I wanted to create something both empowering and reflective. Writing the song helped me process it all and turn it into something I could dance through instead of drown in.