Shashwat Sachdev’s The Indian Odyssey reimagines India’s musical heritage with global flair

Coming at a pivotal point in Shashwat’s career, the cinematic production arrives in the wake of his successful scores for top-grossing Bollywood films, including Ba***ds of Bollywood, Dhurandhar and Kesari Chapter 2. However, The Indian Odyssey stands apart as a personal artistic statement that is unbound by narrative constraints. Expansive yet intimate, the album navigates from storm-like intensity to transcendent beauty, all while maintaining a cohesive artistic vision.

Traversing both cosmic and terrestrial soundscapes, The Indian Odyssey features an eclectic ensemble of some India’s most compelling voices, including Kutle Khan, Dara Khan, Piyush Kapoor, Kala Khan, Sannidh Shah, Sanah Hegde, Vishal Dadlani, Sudhir Yadhuvanshi, Jubin Nautiyal and Sanjith Hegde.

Shashwat says, “The Indian Odyssey is where Indian tradition meets global imagination. I wanted to build bridges of sound, not borders. I’ve always believed India’s spirit is cinematic by nature, this album simply lets that truth breathe on a global scale. Every track was created as a film without frames, music that travels, transforms, and transcends language.”

The album also showcases the talents of India’s finest instrumentalists: flute virtuosos Parupalli Phalgun and Naveen Kumar, sitar master Mehtab Ali Niazi, sarod player Pratik Shrivastava, drummer Vetrivel, santoor maestros Munja and Roshan Sharma, as well as percussion virtuoso Siva Mani.

The orchestration was recorded at Vienna’s renowned Synchron Stage and conducted by Christoph Allerstorfer. Engineered by Grammy winner MT Aditya Srinivasan, the album delivers pristine sonic clarity throughout every track. The involvement of Emmy-winning composer Russell Emmanuel enhances the project further, infusing it with his unique expertise in this cross-cultural musical dialogue.

The Indian Odyssey is a sonic reflection on identity, culture and diversity. As Shashwat balances his career, this release cements his position as one of India’s next-gen trailblazing music personalities.

The Indian Odyssey released via Hans Zimmer’s Extreme Music label is available globally across all major streaming platforms.