Rock & Roll Hall of Fame ceremony will induct Outkast, Cyndi Lauper, Salt-N-Pepa, the White Stripes

Outkast, Cyndi Lauper, Salt-N-Pepa and Soundgarden will be among the newly minted members of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame at Saturday night's induction ceremony.

Who are the new inductees at Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this year?

From Chubby Checker to the White Stripes, artists representing every decade from the 1950s to the 2000s will be inducted as part of the hall's class of 2025.

Chappell Roan is set to induct Lauper, and Avril Lavigne is set to take the stage with her. Donald Glover has been tapped to induct Outkast, and Elton John is scheduled to pay musical tribute to hall member Brian Wilson, who died earlier this year.

But the role played by the many other announced guest stars, including Missy Elliot, Olivia Rodrigo and Twenty One Pilots, remains a mystery on a night that is always defined by its surprises. Fans of the bands are also wondering which guests might join the living members of Bad Company and Soundgarden on stage.

Among the big questions this year are whether Outkast and the White Stripes will reunite to perform, or at least to accept their honor. Artists — or guests celebrating them — generally play a set a of their essential songs as part of their induction.

How to watch the Rock Hall induction show

This year's ceremony returns to the Peacock Theater in downtown Los Angeles in the city's three-year rotation with New York and Cleveland, the home of the hall itself.

Fans who've bought tickets will see it live, and so can fans at home in a livestream on Disney+, a new development since 2023. The show begins at 8 p.m. Eastern, 5 p.m. Pacific.

It will be available to stream on Hulu starting Sunday. And it will get its traditional edited telecast on ABC on Jan. 1.