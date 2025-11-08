Sonu Nigam gears up for a seven-city musical tour starting November 9

Bollywood star singer Padma Shri Sonu Nigam is all set to take his fans on a love-laden musical journey with his upcoming seven-city tour, Satrangi Re India Tour, kicking off in Mumbai this weekend on November 9, 2025.

All you need to know about Sonu Nigam’s Satrangi Re India Tour

The show will kickstart in Mumbai (November 9), followed by Hyderabad (November 29), Kolkata (December 6), Ahmedabad (December 21), Pune (January 10, 2026), Shillong (January 31, 2026) and Delhi-NCR (March 28, 2026). Audiences can expect a musical voyage that blends cinematic grandeur, soul-stirring vocals and a thematic journey unlike any other.

The Satrangi Re India Tour is touted to be Sonu Nigam’s most ambitious live production to date. With awe-inspiring stage design, cinematic lighting and immersive soundscapes, this is said to be not just a concert; it will be a breathtaking visual and musical journey. Throughout his illustrious career, Sonu Nigam's voice has been synonymous with love in all its forms.