After a lavish makeover, Chennai’s beloved dining room is back

We begin our meal on a familiar note, with heaps of curry leaves, of course. The Karuvepillai eral arrives in a gentle shade of green, not the fiery red you might expect, its butterflied prawns tender and juicy. The Meen varuval, made with sea bass coated in rice flour, draws its warmth from Kashmiri chilli. It’s close to perfect. Even for someone not fond of fish, the cut of the fillet, tapering gently, ensures one end stays crisp while the other remains juicy.

The Madras chicken, with malt vinegar, brings a subtle tang to its spice and is generously topped with chilli flakes and sautéed onions. Not overcooked, though it could hold a little more of its juiciness.